Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Shares Gap Down to $80.84

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $80.84, but opened at $78.25. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet shares last traded at $77.32, with a volume of 2,271 shares.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $100.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $94.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $109.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $109.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.31.

The company has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a PE ratio of 22.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.74.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.12. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 16.64%. The firm had revenue of $515.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Kenneth Robert Bertram sold 4,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $418,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,482,340. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ray Daugherty sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.64, for a total value of $140,224.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $189,390.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,291 shares of company stock worth $1,054,265 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 16.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 1,573.3% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the period.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

