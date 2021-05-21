ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Receives $43.25 Average PT from Brokerages

ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have given a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $43.25.

Several research firms have weighed in on OKE. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of ONEOK from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on ONEOK from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on ONEOK from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of ONEOK from $32.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in ONEOK during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of ONEOK during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. City Holding Co. bought a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ONEOK during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in ONEOK in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. 64.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of OKE traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $53.26. 3,384,156 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,936,832. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.30. The company has a market cap of $23.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.73, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.99. ONEOK has a twelve month low of $23.28 and a twelve month high of $55.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 7.24%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that ONEOK will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 26th were paid a $0.935 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.02%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 121.82%.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

