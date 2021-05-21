ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) Price Target Raised to $53.00 at Credit Suisse Group

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) had its price objective increased by Credit Suisse Group from $49.00 to $53.00 in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on OKE. Seaport Global Securities cut ONEOK from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on ONEOK from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. ONEOK has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $42.00.

Shares of ONEOK stock opened at $53.69 on Monday. ONEOK has a 52-week low of $23.28 and a 52-week high of $55.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.57.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.09. ONEOK had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 7.24%. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that ONEOK will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 26th were paid a $0.935 dividend. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 23rd. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 121.82%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. City Holding Co. purchased a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 64.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

