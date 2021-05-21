Onex (TSE:ONEX) Price Target Raised to C$112.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Onex (TSE:ONEX) had its target price upped by Royal Bank of Canada from C$106.00 to C$112.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on ONEX. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Onex from C$87.00 to C$89.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Onex from C$92.00 to C$94.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Onex from C$88.00 to C$91.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st.

Onex stock opened at C$86.09 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 15.99, a current ratio of 16.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$82.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$74.49. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.30. Onex has a 52-week low of C$56.12 and a 52-week high of C$88.29.

About Onex

Onex Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions and platform acquisitions. The firm makes investments in buyouts, large- middle market, large-cap, mid-cap, and small-cap market and distressed companies. It also invests in recapitalization, growth capital, corporate carve-outs of subsidiaries and mission-critical supply divisions from multinational corporations, operational restructurings of undervalued businesses, and builds up.

