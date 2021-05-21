Open Governance Token (OPEN) Price Down 50.9% Over Last Week

Open Governance Token (CURRENCY:OPEN) traded down 15.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 21st. One Open Governance Token coin can now be bought for $0.76 or 0.00002108 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Open Governance Token has traded 50.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Open Governance Token has a market capitalization of $2.75 million and $854,338.00 worth of Open Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 21.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.21 or 0.00067386 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 26.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003943 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002784 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 19% against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00016518 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 28.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $350.19 or 0.00974694 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002784 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.96 or 0.00097314 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 19.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,208.72 or 0.08930803 BTC.

About Open Governance Token

OPEN is a coin. Its launch date was May 3rd, 2018. Open Governance Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,630,939 coins. Open Governance Token’s official Twitter account is @opendaoprotocol. The Reddit community for Open Governance Token is https://reddit.com/r/OpenDAO.

According to CryptoCompare, “OPEN Platform is a blockchain-based payment infrastructure that enables users and developers of mainstream applications to utilize and accept cryptocurrency as payment. This is done through the OPEN API, which is a bridge between on-chain components and off-chain application databases. OPEN is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the OPEN platform. “

Open Governance Token Coin Trading

