Oppenheimer Comments on Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:APLS)

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report released on Monday, May 17th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Kim anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($1.61) per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Apellis Pharmaceuticals’ Q3 2022 earnings at ($1.47) EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.36) EPS.

Get Apellis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported ($2.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.69) by ($0.63).

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on APLS. Roth Capital raised their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group started coverage on Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James increased their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.50.

Shares of APLS stock opened at $48.95 on Thursday. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $25.49 and a 1-year high of $58.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.51 and its 200 day moving average is $46.94. The company has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.60 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 9.86 and a quick ratio of 9.86.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $68,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 170.9% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $127,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $154,000. 81.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Apellis Pharmaceuticals news, insider Federico Grossi sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.41, for a total value of $26,046.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,461,954.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Alec Machiels sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.76, for a total value of $114,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 672,044 shares in the company, valued at $30,752,733.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 182,361 shares of company stock worth $9,488,826. 9.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Apellis Pharmaceuticals

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is pegcetacoplan that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy in age-related macular degeneration and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) diseases; cold agglutinin disease; C3 glomerulopathy; and other glomerular diseases, such as IgA nephropathy, primary membranous nephropathy, and lupus nephritis.

See Also: Systematic Risk and Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.