Orca Energy Group (OTCMKTS:ORXGF) Shares Up 2.8%

Orca Energy Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:ORXGF) shot up 2.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $4.70 and last traded at $4.70. 515 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 4,447 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.57.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of Orca Energy Group from $8.40 to $8.10 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.54.

About Orca Energy Group (OTCMKTS:ORXGF)

Orca Energy Group Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of petroleum and natural gas to the power and industrial sectors in Tanzania. It principally holds interests in the Songo Songo natural gas field located to the south of Dar Es Salaam. The company was formerly known as Orca Exploration Group Inc and changed its name to Orca Energy Group Inc in July 2020.

