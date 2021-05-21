Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) Given New $26.00 Price Target at SVB Leerink

Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) had its price objective lowered by SVB Leerink from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Organogenesis’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.10 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.30 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.40 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Organogenesis from $9.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Organogenesis from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, May 8th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Organogenesis from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $18.80.

Shares of Organogenesis stock opened at $15.94 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of -265.67 and a beta of 1.84. Organogenesis has a twelve month low of $3.23 and a twelve month high of $24.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $102.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.30 million. Organogenesis had a negative net margin of 1.61% and a negative return on equity of 10.03%.

In other news, major shareholder Starr Wisdom sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.11, for a total transaction of $442,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 386,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,541,026.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 43,204 shares of company stock valued at $797,789. 57.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Organogenesis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Organogenesis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Organogenesis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Organogenesis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Organogenesis in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.62% of the company’s stock.

Organogenesis Holdings Inc, a regenerative medicine company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes solutions for the advanced wound care, and surgical and sports medicine markets in the United States. The company's advanced wound care products include Affinity, an amniotic allograft wound covering and surgical barrier for application in the care of chronic and acute wounds or surgical implantation in spine, orthopedic, and sports medicine applications; Apligraf, a bioengineered bi-layered skin substitute for the treatment of venous leg ulcers and diabetic foot ulcers (DFUs); Dermagraft, a dermal substitute for the treatment of DFUs; NuShield, a dehydrated placental tissue wound covering and surgical barrier applied to the target tissue to support native healing; and PuraPly Antimicrobial, an antimicrobial barrier skin substitute to treat chronic and acute wounds.

