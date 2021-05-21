Origin Protocol (OGN) Hits Market Capitalization of $206.00 Million

Origin Protocol (CURRENCY:OGN) traded down 19.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 21st. In the last seven days, Origin Protocol has traded 51.2% lower against the US dollar. Origin Protocol has a market cap of $206.00 million and $66.87 million worth of Origin Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Origin Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.66 or 0.00001867 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 23% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.77 or 0.00066979 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 28.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003794 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002818 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 18.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.97 or 0.00016827 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002821 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 31.1% against the dollar and now trades at $333.09 or 0.00938549 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 17.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.99 or 0.00095768 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 26% against the dollar and now trades at $2,970.39 or 0.08369767 BTC.

Origin Protocol Profile

OGN is a coin. Its genesis date was October 1st, 2018. Origin Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 310,945,763 coins. Origin Protocol’s official Twitter account is @originprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Origin Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/originprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Origin Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/originprotocol/introducing-origin-6e7e3a1cd1c9. Origin Protocol’s official website is www.originprotocol.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Origin is an open-source platform that enables the creation of peer-to-peer marketplaces and e-commerce applications. The Origin Platform initially targets the global sharing economy, allowing buyers and sellers of fractional use goods and services (car-sharing, service-based tasks, home-sharing, etc.) to transact on the distributed, open web. Using the Ethereum blockchain and Interplanetary File System (IPFS), the platform and its community participants can interact in a peer-to-peer fashion, allowing for the creation and booking of services and goods without traditional intermediaries. “

Origin Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origin Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Origin Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Origin Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

