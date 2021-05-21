Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC) Stock Holdings Boosted by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC) by 60.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,665,113 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 627,451 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 2.75% of Orion Engineered Carbons worth $32,836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Beddow Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Orion Engineered Carbons by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,750 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Orion Engineered Carbons during the 4th quarter valued at $229,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Orion Engineered Carbons by 410.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,775 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 17,513 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC bought a new position in Orion Engineered Carbons during the 4th quarter valued at $409,000. Finally, Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new position in Orion Engineered Carbons during the 4th quarter valued at $429,000. 85.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Orion Engineered Carbons alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on OEC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Orion Engineered Carbons from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays increased their target price on Orion Engineered Carbons from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th.

OEC stock opened at $20.00 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.71. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.48 and a beta of 1.76. Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. has a 12-month low of $8.68 and a 12-month high of $22.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07.

Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.06. Orion Engineered Carbons had a return on equity of 38.90% and a net margin of 2.47%. The firm had revenue of $360.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $348.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

Orion Engineered Carbons Company Profile

Orion Engineered Carbons SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells carbon black products in Germany, the United States, South Korea, Brazil, China, South Africa, the rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The company offers post-treated specialty carbon black grades for coatings and printing applications; high purity carbon black grades for the fiber industry; and various conductive carbon black grades for polymers, coatings, and battery electrodes.

Recommended Story: Accumulation/Distribution

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC).

Receive News & Ratings for Orion Engineered Carbons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orion Engineered Carbons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.