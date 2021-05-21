Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) Price Target Increased to $38.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) had its target price raised by Credit Suisse Group from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Owens & Minor from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised Owens & Minor to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Owens & Minor from $23.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $30.05.

NYSE:OMI opened at $32.06 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $35.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Owens & Minor has a 12 month low of $6.92 and a 12 month high of $39.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of -32.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.26.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.58. Owens & Minor had a positive return on equity of 18.07% and a negative net margin of 0.72%. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Owens & Minor will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.0025 dividend. This is a positive change from Owens & Minor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Owens & Minor’s payout ratio is currently 1.79%.

In other Owens & Minor news, insider Christopher M. Lowery sold 28,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.92, for a total value of $1,064,717.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 327,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,424,829.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Shana Carol Neal sold 6,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.47, for a total value of $208,976.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 128,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,160,998.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 104,775 shares of company stock valued at $3,772,596. 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Owens & Minor during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Owens & Minor during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Owens & Minor during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Owens & Minor during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Human Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Owens & Minor during the 1st quarter worth about $69,000. Institutional investors own 72.98% of the company’s stock.

About Owens & Minor

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Solutions and Global Products. The Global Solutions segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

