Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 37.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,522 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 898 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 3.0% of Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Resolute Partners Group bought a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fusion Family Wealth LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc bought a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

In related news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 109,945 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,459.88, for a total transaction of $380,396,506.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 52,941,144 shares in the company, valued at $183,170,005,302.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total transaction of $720,596.46. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,160,471.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 130,548 shares of company stock worth $447,602,684. 16.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,950.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3,720.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,161.32.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,247.68 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3,308.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $3,206.21. The company has a market cap of $1.64 trillion, a PE ratio of 95.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,330.00 and a 52-week high of $3,554.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. The firm had revenue of $108.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.23 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. On average, analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

See Also: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.