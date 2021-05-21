Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) Shares Acquired by L1 Capital Pty Ltd

L1 Capital Pty Ltd grew its position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) by 32.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,202 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 23,086 shares during the quarter. Palo Alto Networks accounts for 7.5% of L1 Capital Pty Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. L1 Capital Pty Ltd owned approximately 0.10% of Palo Alto Networks worth $30,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the 1st quarter worth $975,000. Harvest Investment Services LLC acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the 1st quarter worth $371,000. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the 1st quarter worth $740,000. First National Trust Co purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the 1st quarter worth about $4,385,000. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. 80.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 3,500 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.66, for a total value of $1,220,310.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 296,277 shares in the company, valued at $103,299,938.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.19, for a total value of $4,334,280.00. In the last three months, insiders have sold 49,860 shares of company stock worth $17,229,105. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

PANW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $325.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $315.00 to $440.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Truist upped their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $385.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $317.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $399.13.

Shares of Palo Alto Networks stock traded up $19.51 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $362.10. 52,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,093,550. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $217.48 and a 52-week high of $403.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -117.68 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $347.05 and a 200-day moving average of $338.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The network technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.10. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 8.66% and a negative net margin of 8.36%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

