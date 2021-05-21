Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The network technology company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 8.66% and a negative net margin of 8.36%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. Palo Alto Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of Palo Alto Networks stock traded up $16.91 during trading on Friday, hitting $359.50. The stock had a trading volume of 123,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,093,550. Palo Alto Networks has a 1 year low of $217.48 and a 1 year high of $403.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $347.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $338.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18. The company has a market capitalization of $34.96 billion, a PE ratio of -117.68 and a beta of 1.50.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PANW shares. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $455.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. DA Davidson raised their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $325.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Mizuho increased their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $310.00 to $430.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $460.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. Palo Alto Networks currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $399.13.

In other news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.19, for a total transaction of $4,334,280.00. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.66, for a total transaction of $1,220,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 296,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,299,938.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 49,860 shares of company stock valued at $17,229,105. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

