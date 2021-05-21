Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Pampa Energía S.A. is the largest fully integrated electricity company in Argentina. Through its subsidiaries, the Company is engaged in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity in Argentina. “

Get Pampa Energía alerts:

Shares of NYSE PAM opened at $14.93 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Pampa Energía has a 12 month low of $9.33 and a 12 month high of $15.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.35 and a 200-day moving average of $13.81. The company has a market capitalization of $848.07 million, a P/E ratio of 8.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.47.

Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.42. Pampa Energía had a return on equity of 4.40% and a net margin of 4.47%. The company had revenue of $321.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.12 million. Analysts predict that Pampa Energía will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Pampa Energía in the 4th quarter valued at $3,667,000. Senvest Management LLC boosted its stake in Pampa Energía by 862.3% in the 4th quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 201,802 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,781,000 after purchasing an additional 180,831 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Pampa Energía by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 122,446 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after purchasing an additional 13,779 shares during the period. Dumac Inc. bought a new stake in Pampa Energía in the 4th quarter valued at $1,285,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in Pampa Energía by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 65,461 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after purchasing an additional 12,721 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.63% of the company’s stock.

About Pampa Energía

Pampa EnergÃ­a SA, an integrated power company, engages in the generation and transmission of electricity in Argentina. It operates through Electricity Generation, Oil and Gas, Petrochemicals, and Holding and Other Business segments. The company generates electricity through combined thermal generation plants, open-cycle gas turbines, and hydroelectric power generation systems, as well as through a wind farm.

Read More: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pampa Energía (PAM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pampa Energía Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pampa Energía and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.