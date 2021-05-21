Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.82 Per Share, Northcoast Research Forecasts

Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) – Research analysts at Northcoast Research issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Papa John’s International in a report issued on Wednesday, May 19th. Northcoast Research analyst J. Sanderson expects that the company will earn $0.82 per share for the quarter. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for Papa John’s International’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.80 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.21 EPS.

PZZA has been the subject of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Papa John’s International in a report on Monday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Papa John’s International from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Papa John’s International from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Papa John’s International from $115.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Papa John’s International from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.27.

PZZA opened at $93.30 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $94.71 and a 200 day moving average of $91.10. The company has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 116.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.03. Papa John’s International has a 12 month low of $71.35 and a 12 month high of $110.33.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $511.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $466.89 million. Papa John’s International had a net margin of 2.14% and a negative return on equity of 18.31%. Papa John’s International’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Papa John’s International by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 183,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,580,000 after buying an additional 18,393 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 529,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,953,000 after purchasing an additional 13,898 shares during the period. CNB Bank boosted its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 604,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,318,000 after purchasing an additional 40,829 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the period.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 10th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Papa John’s International’s payout ratio is 76.92%.

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

