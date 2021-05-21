Parnassus Investments CA Has $16.86 Million Position in 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG)

Parnassus Investments CA increased its stake in shares of 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) by 30.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 93,160 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,511 shares during the quarter. Parnassus Investments CA’s holdings in 10x Genomics were worth $16,862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TXG. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in 10x Genomics during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in 10x Genomics during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of 10x Genomics in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of 10x Genomics in the 4th quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, Black Swift Group LLC bought a new position in shares of 10x Genomics in the 4th quarter valued at $142,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.84% of the company’s stock.

In other 10x Genomics news, Director John R. Stuelpnagel sold 7,500 shares of 10x Genomics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.57, for a total transaction of $1,061,775.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 420,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,528,910.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Bradford Crutchfield sold 17,000 shares of 10x Genomics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.78, for a total transaction of $2,291,260.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,955,726.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 217,832 shares of company stock valued at $39,220,154 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 13.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TXG opened at $158.66 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $178.19 and a 200-day moving average of $166.46. The company has a market cap of $17.42 billion, a PE ratio of -117.53 and a beta of 1.39. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a one year low of $72.04 and a one year high of $203.25.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.16. 10x Genomics had a negative return on equity of 19.98% and a negative net margin of 51.27%. Equities research analysts predict that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TXG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised 10x Genomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on 10x Genomics from $145.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on 10x Genomics from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup raised their target price on 10x Genomics from $195.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on 10x Genomics from $155.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.70.

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

