Parnassus Investments CA Makes New Investment in Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI)

Parnassus Investments CA purchased a new stake in Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 324,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,310,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Berkeley Lights in the first quarter worth about $50,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in Berkeley Lights in the 1st quarter worth approximately $143,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new position in Berkeley Lights in the 1st quarter worth approximately $155,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Berkeley Lights by 43.1% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Berkeley Lights in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Berkeley Lights alerts:

In other Berkeley Lights news, Director Michael E. Marks sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.93, for a total value of $1,238,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $619,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Matthew W. Rosinack sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.85, for a total value of $61,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,066,912.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 826,673 shares of company stock valued at $45,688,861.

Several equities analysts recently commented on BLI shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Berkeley Lights from $80.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Berkeley Lights from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Berkeley Lights in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.80.

BLI opened at $42.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 11.41, a quick ratio of 10.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.58. Berkeley Lights, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.51 and a fifty-two week high of $113.53.

Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $18.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.76 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Berkeley Lights, Inc. will post -1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Berkeley Lights Company Profile

Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company, focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. The company offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.

Read More: How is inflation measured?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI).

Receive News & Ratings for Berkeley Lights Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berkeley Lights and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.