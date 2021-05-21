PARSIQ (PRQ) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $2.59 Million

PARSIQ (CURRENCY:PRQ) traded down 23.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 21st. One PARSIQ coin can now be bought for about $0.72 or 0.00001937 BTC on popular exchanges. PARSIQ has a total market capitalization of $81.36 million and $2.59 million worth of PARSIQ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, PARSIQ has traded 54.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get PARSIQ alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.55 or 0.00120204 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000077 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $300.91 or 0.00811885 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003789 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0287 or 0.00000078 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

About PARSIQ

PARSIQ (PRQ) is a coin. PARSIQ’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 113,321,405 coins. PARSIQ’s official Twitter account is @parsiq_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. PARSIQ’s official message board is blog.parsiq.io. The official website for PARSIQ is www.parsiq.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “PARSIQ Token (PRQ) is an essential piece of the PARSIQ platform that co-exists with FIAT payments for using its services. Payments within the platform that are made in PRQ tokens guarantee a discounted rate. During the first Epoch when PRQ tokens are used as payment for running Smart-Triggers users receive higher execution limits, unlock transport methods, and are able to propose features that can be added to the platform. “

PARSIQ Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PARSIQ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PARSIQ should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PARSIQ using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PARSIQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PARSIQ and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.