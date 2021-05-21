Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) Stock Price Down 7.1%

Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE:PRTY)’s stock price dropped 7.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $8.71 and last traded at $8.77. Approximately 9,129 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 3,363,783 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.44.

Several brokerages recently commented on PRTY. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Party City Holdco from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Party City Holdco from $7.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Party City Holdco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th.

Get Party City Holdco alerts:

The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.03 and a 200 day moving average of $6.45. The firm has a market cap of $962.72 million, a P/E ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 4.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.80.

Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.13. Party City Holdco had a negative return on equity of 23.69% and a negative net margin of 36.23%. Research analysts expect that Party City Holdco Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Party City Holdco by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,199 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 3,318 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Party City Holdco during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Party City Holdco during the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in shares of Party City Holdco by 36.1% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 37,306 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 9,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Party City Holdco during the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.55% of the company’s stock.

Party City Holdco Company Profile (NYSE:PRTY)

Party City Holdco Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes party goods worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It offers paper and plastic tableware, metallic and latex balloons, Halloween and other costumes, accessories, novelties, gifts, and stationery.

Read More: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Receive News & Ratings for Party City Holdco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Party City Holdco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.