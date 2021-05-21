PayBX Trading Down 22.2% Over Last Week (AXPR)

PayBX (CURRENCY:AXPR) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 21st. One PayBX coin can now be bought for about $0.0048 or 0.00000042 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, PayBX has traded down 22.2% against the dollar. PayBX has a total market capitalization of $1.34 million and $18,810.00 worth of PayBX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.39 or 0.00067733 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00004079 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002668 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.35 or 0.00016946 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 23.8% against the dollar and now trades at $368.22 or 0.00982242 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002671 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35.89 or 0.00095741 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000324 BTC.

PayBX Coin Profile

PayBX (CRYPTO:AXPR) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 29th, 2018. PayBX’s total supply is 345,214,001 coins and its circulating supply is 280,214,001 coins. PayBX’s official message board is medium.com/@aXpire. PayBX’s official Twitter account is @aXpire_official. The official website for PayBX is www.paybx.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “aXpire is a blockchain-based spend management system. It will initially serve to help asset and fund administrators and managers at banks, hedge funds, private equity firms and others to deal with the resource and time-costly process of allocating and apportioning outside vendor costs to each fund, or split of funds as is appropriate, based on the deal, later expanding to create digital connections across all key functional departments and stakeholders. The AXPR token is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network and it is required for “e-procurement” and/or “e-bidding” for expense contracts. Clients will be able to submit jobs to the aXpire platform, with invoices payable in AXPR. “

