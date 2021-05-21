Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) PT Lowered to $220.00

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) had its price objective trimmed by KeyCorp from $230.00 to $220.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on PCTY. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Paylocity from $205.00 to $184.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Citigroup increased their price target on Paylocity from $210.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. JMP Securities increased their price target on Paylocity from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Paylocity in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set a peer perform rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Paylocity from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $224.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Paylocity currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $197.94.

Shares of PCTY opened at $167.73 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 148.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 1.36. Paylocity has a 1 year low of $117.61 and a 1 year high of $218.34. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $182.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $191.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $186.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.25 million. Paylocity had a return on equity of 16.89% and a net margin of 11.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Paylocity will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Paylocity by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,519,696 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,352,267,000 after buying an additional 339,043 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Paylocity by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,632,025 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $653,146,000 after buying an additional 66,386 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Paylocity by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,080,759 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $194,353,000 after buying an additional 51,334 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Paylocity by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,079,418 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $194,111,000 after buying an additional 34,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC grew its position in shares of Paylocity by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 920,726 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $165,574,000 after buying an additional 53,962 shares in the last quarter. 68.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Payroll module that enables clients to automate key payroll processes and manage compliance; Core HR module, which provides a set of HR capabilities enabling clients to manage HR data; and Talent module that enable clients to manage their talent throughout employees' tenures, starting at recruiting and carrying through onboarding, learning, and performance management.

