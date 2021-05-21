PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Stock Holdings Boosted by Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 9.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,988 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,928 shares during the quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $8,254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gleason Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in PayPal during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in PayPal by 646.7% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 112 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in PayPal during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in PayPal during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. 82.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on PYPL. Mizuho boosted their price objective on PayPal from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on PayPal from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on PayPal from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on PayPal from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on PayPal from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. PayPal currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $284.80.

In related news, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.70, for a total value of $460,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,029,235.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.29, for a total value of $2,442,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,027,183.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 239,961 shares of company stock valued at $62,434,315. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PYPL opened at $253.15 on Friday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $140.02 and a 1-year high of $309.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $297.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of $257.79 and a 200-day moving average of $241.90.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.21. PayPal had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 15.48%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

