PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $463.83 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) will post sales of $463.83 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for PDC Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $440.00 million to $507.00 million. PDC Energy reported sales of $175.20 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 164.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that PDC Energy will report full-year sales of $1.87 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.74 billion to $2.05 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $2.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.97 billion to $2.20 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for PDC Energy.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The energy producer reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.58. PDC Energy had a positive return on equity of 2.42% and a negative net margin of 55.72%.

PDCE has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised PDC Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Citigroup lifted their target price on PDC Energy from $21.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. TD Securities lifted their target price on PDC Energy from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on PDC Energy from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on PDC Energy from $30.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. PDC Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.85.

Shares of NASDAQ:PDCE traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $40.34. 547,535 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,037,228. The stock has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 3.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. PDC Energy has a 12-month low of $10.60 and a 12-month high of $43.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.77.

In other news, Director Randy S. Nickerson sold 7,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total transaction of $303,231.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $601,602.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Anthony J. Crisafio sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total value of $617,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,036 shares in the company, valued at $509,506.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,704 shares of company stock worth $2,526,584 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 142.1% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 925 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of PDC Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PDC Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of PDC Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 1,520.9% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,399 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,251 shares during the period.

PDC Energy

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

