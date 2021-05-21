Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) Stock Position Decreased by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its position in shares of Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) by 79.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,918 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,549 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Pegasystems were worth $219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,985,776 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $264,625,000 after acquiring an additional 55,047 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,342,570 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $178,911,000 after acquiring an additional 118,035 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY raised its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,243,650 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $165,729,000 after acquiring an additional 9,709 shares in the last quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC raised its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC now owns 1,233,772 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $164,412,000 after acquiring an additional 173,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 733,003 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,680,000 after acquiring an additional 8,733 shares in the last quarter. 47.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEGA opened at $120.73 on Friday. Pegasystems Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.99 and a 1-year high of $148.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.81 billion, a PE ratio of -149.05 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $123.36 and its 200-day moving average is $128.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.17. Pegasystems had a negative return on equity of 19.29% and a negative net margin of 6.48%. The company had revenue of $313.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. Pegasystems’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pegasystems Inc. will post -1.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st were paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. Pegasystems’s dividend payout ratio is -9.60%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PEGA. Macquarie raised their price objective on Pegasystems from $151.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pegasystems in a report on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pegasystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. JMP Securities raised their target price on Pegasystems from $149.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Pegasystems from $169.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.29.

In related news, CFO Kenneth Stillwell sold 5,582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.61, for a total value of $695,573.02. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 10,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,265,414.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Leon Trefler sold 968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.52, for a total value of $114,727.36. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,791,074.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 51.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Pegasystems

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

