Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Price Target Cut to $120.00

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at Argus from $180.00 to $120.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Argus’ target price indicates a potential upside of 19.45% from the stock’s current price.

PTON has been the subject of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $185.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Truist Securities cut their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $160.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Peloton Interactive to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $124.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Peloton Interactive currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $141.58.

Peloton Interactive stock opened at $100.46 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,435.14 and a beta of 0.87. Peloton Interactive has a one year low of $38.80 and a one year high of $171.09.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Peloton Interactive had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 2.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 140.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.20) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Peloton Interactive will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO John Paul Foley sold 100,000 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.67, for a total value of $11,067,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 495,111 shares in the company, valued at $54,793,934.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Hisao Kushi sold 80,000 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.59, for a total value of $9,407,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 81,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,609,925.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 635,168 shares of company stock valued at $69,129,269. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in Peloton Interactive during the first quarter worth about $1,337,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 11.0% during the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 3,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Peloton Interactive during the first quarter worth about $278,000. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crawford Lake Capital Management LLC raised its position in Peloton Interactive by 123.3% in the 1st quarter. Crawford Lake Capital Management LLC now owns 12,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after buying an additional 67,829 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.13% of the company’s stock.

About Peloton Interactive

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

