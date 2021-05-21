People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) CFO Sells $296,119.23 in Stock

People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) CFO R David Rosato sold 15,209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.47, for a total transaction of $296,119.23.

Shares of NASDAQ:PBCT opened at $18.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. People’s United Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.73 and a 12 month high of $19.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.22 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.53.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.03. People’s United Financial had a return on equity of 7.30% and a net margin of 21.57%. The firm had revenue of $480.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $497.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that People’s United Financial, Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.183 per share. This is an increase from People’s United Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. People’s United Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.52%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in People’s United Financial by 1,543.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,306,207 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $197,910,000 after purchasing an additional 14,374,649 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of People’s United Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,646,000. Versor Investments LP lifted its position in shares of People’s United Financial by 29,332.7% in the first quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 3,941,623 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $70,555,000 after acquiring an additional 3,928,231 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of People’s United Financial by 10.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,660,488 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $620,423,000 after buying an additional 3,370,025 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in People’s United Financial by 617.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,005,422 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,797,000 after acquiring an additional 2,586,281 shares during the period. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PBCT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on People’s United Financial from $20.50 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of People’s United Financial in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of People’s United Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Compass Point upped their target price on shares of People’s United Financial from $18.50 to $19.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of People’s United Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.94.

About People’s United Financial

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The Commercial Banking segment offers commercial deposit products, commercial real estate lending, middle market and business banking, equipment financing, mortgage warehouse and asset-based lending, treasury management services, and capital market capabilities.

