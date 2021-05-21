Performance Shipping (NASDAQ:PSHG) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Performance Shipping (NASDAQ:PSHG) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.10), Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of PSHG opened at $4.93 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.28. Performance Shipping has a 52-week low of $3.98 and a 52-week high of $8.80.

Get Performance Shipping alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Performance Shipping in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company.

About Performance Shipping

Performance Shipping Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides shipping transportation services through its ownership of tanker vessels worldwide. As of April 7, 2021, it owned and operated five Aframax tanker vessels with a combined carrying capacity of 546,094 dwt. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is based in Athens, Greece.

Read More: What is the market perform rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Performance Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Performance Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.