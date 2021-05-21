Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Perion Network Ltd. is a global technology company that delivers online advertising solutions and search monetization to brands and publishers. Perion is committed to providing data-driven execution, from high-impact ad formats to branded search and a unified social and mobile programmatic platform. The company’s largest divisions are Undertone and CodeFuel. Undertone’s synchronized digital branding solution delivers award-winning creative experiences through cohesive stories to the world’s leading brands across the most important touchpoints, screens, and platforms. CodeFuel’s search solution platform empowers publishers to create new revenue streams and unique search experience by bringing monetization to content and application developers. “

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Roth Capital boosted their price target on Perion Network from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on Perion Network from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Perion Network in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Perion Network in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Perion Network currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.71.

Perion Network stock opened at $16.14 on Friday. Perion Network has a 12-month low of $4.98 and a 12-month high of $28.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.08. The stock has a market cap of $546.37 million, a PE ratio of 59.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.18.

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.06. Perion Network had a return on equity of 6.21% and a net margin of 2.47%. As a group, analysts expect that Perion Network will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Perion Network by 136.0% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 922 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Perion Network by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 11,345 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 1,171 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its stake in Perion Network by 135.5% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 3,744 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 2,154 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Perion Network by 34.1% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,524 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 2,424 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Perion Network by 37.8% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 20,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares during the period. 27.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Perion Network

Perion Network Ltd. delivers advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It provides Wildfire, a content monetization platform; search monetization solutions; actionable performance monitoring platform, a cross-channel social software as a service platform that lifts return on ad spend; and Smilebox, which enables people to tell the stories of their lives with customizable eCards, slideshows, invitations, collages, and other solution.

