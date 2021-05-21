Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Petco Health and Wellness’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis.

NASDAQ WOOF traded down $0.78 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.69. The company had a trading volume of 81,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,387,800. Petco Health and Wellness has a 1-year low of $17.86 and a 1-year high of $31.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.36 and a 200-day moving average of $50.30.

Get Petco Health and Wellness alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WOOF. Citigroup initiated coverage on Petco Health and Wellness in a research note on Monday, February 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Petco Health and Wellness in a report on Monday, February 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Petco Health and Wellness in a research note on Monday, February 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Petco Health and Wellness from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Petco Health and Wellness in a research report on Monday, February 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Petco Health and Wellness currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.80.

About Petco Health and Wellness

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc operates as a retailer of premium pet consumables, supplies, and companion animals and services. The company also offers grooming, in-store and online training, tele-veterinarian, and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco clinics.

See Also: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Petco Health and Wellness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petco Health and Wellness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.