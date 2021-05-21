Petrofac (OTCMKTS:POFCY) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Petrofac (OTCMKTS:POFCY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Petrofac Limited is an oilfield service company serving the oil and gas production and processing industry. It operates in four segments: Onshore Engineering & Construction, Offshore Projects & Operations, Engineering & Consulting Services and Integrated Energy Services. The company has operations primarily in the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, Turkmenistan, Malaysia, Algeria, Kuwait, Qatar and other countries. Petrofac Limited is based in St Helier, the Channel Islands. “

Get Petrofac alerts:

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Petrofac in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Petrofac in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Petrofac in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Societe Generale raised Petrofac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Petrofac in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $0.75.

POFCY opened at $0.95 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $657.23 million, a P/E ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.48. Petrofac has a 52 week low of $0.63 and a 52 week high of $1.42. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.88.

Petrofac Company Profile

Petrofac Limited, an oilfield service company, provides services to the oil and gas production and processing industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Engineering & Construction; Engineering & Production Services; and Integrated Energy Services. The Engineering & Construction segment provides onshore and offshore engineering, procurement, construction, installation, and commissioning services.

Featured Article: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Petrofac (POFCY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Petrofac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petrofac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.