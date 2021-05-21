Petrus Resources (TSE:PRQ) PT Raised to C$0.70 at Raymond James

Petrus Resources (TSE:PRQ) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from C$0.45 to C$0.70 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Raymond James currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Petrus Resources stock opened at C$0.72 on Monday. Petrus Resources has a 52 week low of C$0.09 and a 52 week high of C$0.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,806.72. The stock has a market cap of C$35.62 million and a P/E ratio of -2.73.

About Petrus Resources

Petrus Resources Ltd., an energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and exploitation of oil and gas development assets in western Canada. It primarily explores for natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil and condensate. The company primarily holds an average 51% working interest in the Ferrier/Strachan area comprise 43,159 net acres, which include 29,219 net acres of undeveloped and 13,940 net acres of developed land located in west central Alberta near the town of Rocky Mountain House, Alberta.

