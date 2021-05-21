PG&E (NYSE:PCG) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PG&E (NYSE:PCG) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $9.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “PG&E Corp. reported dismal first quarter of 2021 results, with both its earnings and revenues lagging the respective Zacks Consensus Estimate. Moreover, the company continues to incur higher uncollectible costs and incremental operating costs. The pandemic has caused the company to incur increased bad debt expenses and contract costs in recent times. PG&E Corp. underperformed the industry in the past six months. It boasts a weak solvency position, which makes us skeptical about the company’s ability to pay off its debt obligations in time. Also, its interest coverage ratio deteriorated sequentially. PG&E Corp. has also been incurring notable expenses to mitigate the threat and spread of catastrophic wildfires. Nevertheless, the company continues to make investments in gas-related projects, electric system safety and reliability.”

Get PG&E alerts:

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised PG&E from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $15.50 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on PG&E from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on PG&E from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $13.75.

Shares of NYSE PCG opened at $10.40 on Tuesday. PG&E has a 12 month low of $8.35 and a 12 month high of $13.34. The company has a market cap of $20.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.62.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.76 billion. PG&E had a negative net margin of 27.77% and a positive return on equity of 21.57%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PG&E will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PCG. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of PG&E by 4,285.7% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,912 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in shares of PG&E by 52.3% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 196,114 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,444,000 after acquiring an additional 67,378 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of PG&E in the 4th quarter worth approximately $432,000. Pendal Group Limited bought a new stake in shares of PG&E in the 4th quarter worth approximately $320,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of PG&E by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 48,203 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 6,646 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.10% of the company’s stock.

About PG&E

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

Featured Article: Understanding Analyst Ratings



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PG&E (PCG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PG&E Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PG&E and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.