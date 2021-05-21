Phantasma (SOUL) Price Tops $0.22

Phantasma (CURRENCY:SOUL) traded down 30.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 21st. Phantasma has a market cap of $21.75 million and $284,206.00 worth of Phantasma was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Phantasma coin can currently be purchased for about $0.22 or 0.00000617 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Phantasma has traded down 55.1% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,568.05 or 1.00221231 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 24.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.50 or 0.00035223 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00010460 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 28% against the dollar and now trades at $36.65 or 0.00103264 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001240 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002700 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 35.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0470 or 0.00000132 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00004585 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Phantasma Coin Profile

Phantasma (CRYPTO:SOUL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 12th, 2018. Phantasma’s total supply is 100,756,072 coins and its circulating supply is 99,306,072 coins. Phantasma’s official Twitter account is @phantasma_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Phantasma is steemit.com/@phantasma-io. Phantasma’s official website is phantasma.io. The Reddit community for Phantasma is https://reddit.com/r/phantasma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma describes itself as a fast, secure and scalable blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storage Chain swaps between NEO and Phantasma is already live, as it was a necessity to launch the blockchain. The next blockchain to be introduced to chain swaps was Ethereum. Ethereum and certain other coins are now swappable to Phantasma and able to be spent within the Phantasma ecosystem. Since the chain swap works in both directions, an ERC20 SOUL token was introduced. “

Buying and Selling Phantasma

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantasma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phantasma should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Phantasma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

