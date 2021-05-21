Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Acquired by Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC

Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 12.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 931 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $83,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in Philip Morris International in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. 74.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Barclays upped their price target on Philip Morris International from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.62.

In other news, insider Stacey Kennedy sold 10,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.28, for a total value of $996,539.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Mario Masseroli sold 1,734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.31, for a total value of $170,469.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,370 shares of company stock valued at $3,157,957. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International stock opened at $97.42 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $93.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.19. The stock has a market cap of $151.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.37 and a 12 month high of $98.62.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $7.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.33 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 78.02% and a net margin of 10.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 19th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.93%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 92.49%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

See Also: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.