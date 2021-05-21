Phillip D. Carrai Sells 3,500 Shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) Stock

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) insider Phillip D. Carrai sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.68, for a total value of $86,380.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Phillip D. Carrai also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 15th, Phillip D. Carrai sold 3,500 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.91, for a total value of $97,685.00.

On Monday, March 15th, Phillip D. Carrai sold 1,363 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.45, for a total value of $36,051.35.

Shares of NASDAQ:KTOS opened at $23.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 599.40 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.40 and a 52 week high of $34.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.12.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a return on equity of 3.99% and a net margin of 0.62%. The firm had revenue of $194.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 10,860 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 7.3% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 10,005 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 7.9% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,205 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 182.3% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 846 shares during the period. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 22,935 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $629,000 after buying an additional 898 shares during the period. 90.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KTOS has been the subject of several research reports. Alembic Global Advisors cut Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, March 1st. TheStreet raised Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Noble Financial raised Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.30.

About Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a government contractor of the U.S. Department of Defense. The company operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products, space, training and cybersecurity/ warfare, satellite communications, C5ISR/ modular systems, turbine technologies, and defense and rocket support services.

