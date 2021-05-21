Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Price Target Raised to $95.00

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) had its target price upped by Credit Suisse Group from $90.00 to $95.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

PSX has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays upped their target price on Phillips 66 from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Phillips 66 from $81.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Citigroup increased their price target on Phillips 66 from $81.00 to $99.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Phillips 66 from $82.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $83.94.

Shares of NYSE:PSX opened at $85.10 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of $81.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.46. The stock has a market cap of $37.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.79, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.67. Phillips 66 has a 52-week low of $43.27 and a 52-week high of $90.59.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.40) by $0.24. Phillips 66 had a positive return on equity of 3.38% and a negative net margin of 3.45%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 21st. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.72%.

In other Phillips 66 news, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 158,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total value of $14,027,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Curi Capital acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. 64.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

