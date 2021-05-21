Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) CEO Benjamin Silbermann Sells 25,000 Shares

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.02, for a total value of $1,500,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,500,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Benjamin Silbermann also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Pinterest alerts:

On Thursday, May 20th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 25,000 shares of Pinterest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.02, for a total transaction of $1,500,500.00.

On Tuesday, May 11th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 25,000 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00.

On Wednesday, April 21st, Benjamin Silbermann sold 57,200 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.12, for a total transaction of $4,125,264.00.

Shares of PINS stock opened at $61.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $39.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -95.84 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $70.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.25. Pinterest, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.13 and a 12 month high of $89.90.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.19. Pinterest had a negative return on equity of 14.42% and a negative net margin of 26.81%. The business had revenue of $485.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pinterest, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on PINS. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Pinterest from $85.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Pinterest from $85.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their price target on Pinterest from $85.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Pinterest in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective (down from $94.00) on shares of Pinterest in a report on Monday, March 29th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.58.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PINS. Xponance Inc. grew its position in shares of Pinterest by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 34,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,287,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Pinterest by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 40,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,223,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A boosted its position in shares of Pinterest by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 2,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Argent Trust Co grew its stake in Pinterest by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 15,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $997,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. 58.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Pinterest

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

See Also: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.