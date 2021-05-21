Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Director Sells $803,180.00 in Stock

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 14,000 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.37, for a total value of $803,180.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Jeffrey D. Jordan also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Pinterest alerts:

On Wednesday, March 31st, Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 16,000 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.31, for a total value of $1,124,960.00.

On Wednesday, March 10th, Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 16,000 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.66, for a total value of $1,098,560.00.

Shares of PINS opened at $61.34 on Friday. Pinterest, Inc. has a one year low of $18.13 and a one year high of $89.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -95.84 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $70.95 and a 200 day moving average of $71.25.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.19. Pinterest had a negative return on equity of 14.42% and a negative net margin of 26.81%. The business had revenue of $485.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. Pinterest’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pinterest, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PINS. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Pinterest from $85.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Pinterest from $92.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Pivotal Research lifted their price target on Pinterest from $85.00 to $107.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on Pinterest from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Pinterest from $89.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.58.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 10.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,707,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,273,309,000 after acquiring an additional 2,941,890 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 35.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,747,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,054,136,000 after acquiring an additional 7,193,041 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Pinterest by 1,970.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,442,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,439,357,000 after buying an additional 18,503,966 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Pinterest by 24.8% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 6,275,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,563,000 after buying an additional 1,245,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of Pinterest by 1,479,469.8% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,273,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,418,000 after buying an additional 6,272,952 shares in the last quarter. 58.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pinterest Company Profile

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

Featured Article: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.