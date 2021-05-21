Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Upgraded at KeyCorp

KeyCorp upgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has $178.00 price objective on the oil and gas development company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Johnson Rice reiterated a hold rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $220.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Raymond James increased their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. MKM Partners increased their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $207.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $154.00 to $196.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $175.82.

Shares of NYSE PXD opened at $150.65 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $132.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 147.70, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.92. Pioneer Natural Resources has a one year low of $76.58 and a one year high of $175.37.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.35. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 4.67% and a net margin of 2.30%. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. Pioneer Natural Resources’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Larry R. Grillot sold 500 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.13, for a total value of $83,065.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,864,476.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Scott D. Sheffield sold 29,882 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.73, for a total value of $4,862,697.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 456,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,359,310.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 52,338 shares of company stock worth $8,536,408. 0.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,540 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 255 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Canandaigua National Corp increased its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 2,285 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,633 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,074 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 31 million barrels of oil, 17 million barrels of NGLs, and 88 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

