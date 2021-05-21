Piper Sandler Comments on Kinnate Biopharma Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:KNTE)

Kinnate Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTE) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Kinnate Biopharma in a research note issued to investors on Monday, May 17th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Raymond now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.41) for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.42).

NASDAQ KNTE opened at $24.32 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.31. Kinnate Biopharma has a 52-week low of $21.27 and a 52-week high of $48.75.

Kinnate Biopharma (NASDAQ:KNTE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.03).

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Orbimed Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kinnate Biopharma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $153,071,000. Vida Ventures Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kinnate Biopharma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $109,279,000. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new position in Kinnate Biopharma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,469,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Kinnate Biopharma by 291.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,210,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,710,000 after acquiring an additional 900,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Logos Global Management LP boosted its position in Kinnate Biopharma by 64.1% during the 1st quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 934,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,122,000 after acquiring an additional 365,000 shares during the last quarter.

Kinnate Biopharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule kinase inhibitors to treat genomically defined cancers. It develops KIN-2787, which is a rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma inhibitor for the treatment of patients with lung cancer, melanoma, and other solid tumors; KIN-3248 small-molecule kinase inhibitors that target cancer-associated alterations in fibroblast growth factor receptors (FGFR)2 and FGFR3 genes; and small molecule research programs, including a Cyclin-Dependent Kinase 12 inhibitor in its KIN004 program.

