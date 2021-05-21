Piper Sandler Trims Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Target Price to $32.00

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) had its target price reduced by Piper Sandler from $42.00 to $32.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the electronics maker’s stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Plug Power’s Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.01 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.14 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.27 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Roth Capital reissued a buy rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Plug Power in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Plug Power in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set an outperform rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial cut shares of Plug Power from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $47.06.

Get Plug Power alerts:

PLUG stock opened at $27.47 on Tuesday. Plug Power has a one year low of $4.03 and a one year high of $75.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -83.24 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 2.95.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The electronics maker reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($1.04). Plug Power had a negative net margin of 33.75% and a negative return on equity of 37.12%. The company had revenue of $139.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.93 million. Research analysts forecast that Plug Power will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Plug Power by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 59,768,929 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,142,117,000 after buying an additional 12,607,594 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Plug Power by 252.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,398,495 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $284,793,000 after buying an additional 6,015,971 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Plug Power by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,922,604 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $283,678,000 after buying an additional 1,300,773 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in Plug Power by 567.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 6,727,350 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $241,108,000 after buying an additional 5,718,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Plug Power in the 4th quarter valued at about $220,881,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.89% of the company’s stock.

Plug Power Company Profile

Plug Power Inc provides hydrogen fuel cell turnkey solutions for the electric mobility and stationary power markets in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, and related hydrogen storage and dispensing infrastructure.

Further Reading: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Receive News & Ratings for Plug Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plug Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.