Plaza Retail REIT (OTCMKTS:PAZRF) Given New C$4.25 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Plaza Retail REIT (OTCMKTS:PAZRF) had its price objective lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$4.00 to C$4.25 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Desjardins raised their price target on shares of Plaza Retail REIT from $4.00 to $4.25 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Industrial Alliance Securities raised shares of Plaza Retail REIT from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Plaza Retail REIT from $4.00 to $4.25 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Plaza Retail REIT from $3.75 to $4.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Plaza Retail REIT presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.19.

Shares of OTCMKTS PAZRF opened at $3.30 on Monday. Plaza Retail REIT has a fifty-two week low of $2.05 and a fifty-two week high of $3.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.93.

Plaza Retail REIT Company Profile

Plaza is an open-ended real estate investment trust and is a leading retail property owner and developer, focused on Ontario, Quebec and Atlantic Canada. Plaza's portfolio at September 30, 2020 includes interests in 272 properties totaling approximately 8.6 million square feet across Canada and additional lands held for development.

