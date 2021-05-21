Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) PT Lowered to $24.00

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) had its target price reduced by Barclays from $28.00 to $24.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an underweight rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on PLUG. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Monday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Plug Power from $61.00 to $51.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Northcoast Research started coverage on Plug Power in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Plug Power in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set an equal weight rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial lowered Plug Power from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Plug Power has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $47.06.

Get Plug Power alerts:

Shares of Plug Power stock opened at $27.47 on Monday. Plug Power has a one year low of $4.03 and a one year high of $75.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.24 and a beta of 1.81. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 2.44.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The electronics maker reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($1.04). Plug Power had a negative net margin of 33.75% and a negative return on equity of 37.12%. The firm had revenue of $139.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.93 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Plug Power will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Plug Power in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Plug Power in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in Plug Power in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC purchased a new position in Plug Power in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Plug Power by 375.0% in the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 950 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.89% of the company’s stock.

About Plug Power

Plug Power Inc provides hydrogen fuel cell turnkey solutions for the electric mobility and stationary power markets in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, and related hydrogen storage and dispensing infrastructure.

See Also: Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Plug Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plug Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.