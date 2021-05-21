Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.430-1.480 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $135.80 million-$136.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $128.58 million.

NYSE:PLYM opened at $19.40 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. Plymouth Industrial REIT has a one year low of $11.18 and a one year high of $19.68. The firm has a market cap of $570.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.66 and a beta of 1.19.

Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.63). Plymouth Industrial REIT had a negative return on equity of 9.96% and a negative net margin of 13.35%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Plymouth Industrial REIT will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This is an increase from Plymouth Industrial REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Plymouth Industrial REIT’s dividend payout ratio is 40.40%.

PLYM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set an outperform rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Plymouth Industrial REIT has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $16.00.

About Plymouth Industrial REIT

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc is a vertically integrated and self-managed real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single and multi-tenant industrial properties located in secondary and select primary markets across the United States. The Company seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth that enable the Company to leverage its real estate operating expertise to enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning and disciplined capital deployment.

