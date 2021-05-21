Points International (NASDAQ:PCOM) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Points International (NASDAQ:PCOM) (TSE:PTS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $19.00 price objective on the information services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Points International Ltd. provides a range of e-commerce and technology services to loyalty program operators. It is the owner and operator of Points.com, the world’s leading reward program management Web site. Points.com is an online loyalty program management portal, where consumers can earn, buy, gift, share, swap and redeem miles and points with some of the loyalty programs and retail partners. Developed in partnership with Travelocity, Book with Points is a service, which allows consumers to search for, book and then directly pay for travel reservations using a mix of loyalty currency and cash with no blackout dates or capacity controls. The company has client or strategic operating relationships with the world’s leading loyalty programs. Participating programs include American Airlines AAdvantage program, Aeroplan, AsiaMiles, British Airways Executive Club, Wyndham Rewards, Delta SkyMiles and InterContinental Hotels Group’s Priority Club Rewards. Redemption partners include Amazon.com and Starbucks. “

Several other equities analysts have also commented on PCOM. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Points International from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered shares of Points International from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of Points International from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday.

PCOM stock traded up $0.10 on Thursday, hitting $17.00. 280 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,785. Points International has a twelve month low of $6.89 and a twelve month high of $17.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $253.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -106.24 and a beta of 1.71.

Points International (NASDAQ:PCOM) (TSE:PTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The information services provider reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03. Points International had a negative net margin of 0.70% and a negative return on equity of 0.21%. Equities research analysts expect that Points International will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. QV Investors Inc. boosted its stake in Points International by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 884,328 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,369,000 after acquiring an additional 203,400 shares during the last quarter. Diametric Capital LP bought a new position in Points International during the 4th quarter valued at $374,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Points International by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,415 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Points International by 838.1% during the 1st quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 425,111 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,423,000 after acquiring an additional 379,794 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.77% of the company’s stock.

Points International Ltd. provides e-commerce and technology solutions to loyalty industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Loyalty Currency Retailing, Platform Partners, and Points Travel. The Loyalty Currency Retailing segment provides products and services designed to help loyalty program members unlock the value of their loyalty currency and accelerate the time to a reward, including buy, gift, transfer, reinstate, accelerator and status miles services.

