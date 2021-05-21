Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) Shares Sold by Edgestream Partners L.P.

Edgestream Partners L.P. lowered its stake in shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) by 67.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 32,018 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,239 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Polaris were worth $4,274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Polaris by 115.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after acquiring an additional 9,673 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in Polaris in the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Polaris in the 4th quarter valued at $288,000. Callahan Advisors LLC grew its position in Polaris by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 14,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Polaris in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 73.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Polaris alerts:

Shares of PII stock opened at $129.14 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $139.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.96. Polaris Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.38 and a twelve month high of $147.73. The company has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 391.33 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.74. Polaris had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 40.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Polaris Inc. will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 31st. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.87%.

In other news, SVP James P. Williams sold 24,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.79, for a total transaction of $3,318,794.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 42,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,751,765.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael D. Dougherty sold 16,109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $2,255,260.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,977,980. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 144,023 shares of company stock valued at $19,438,616. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PII shares. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Polaris from $134.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Polaris from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Polaris from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Polaris from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Polaris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.07.

Polaris Company Profile

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

Further Reading: Why is the ROA ratio important?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII).

Receive News & Ratings for Polaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.