Polkadex Hits Market Capitalization of $41.34 Million (PDEX)

Polkadex (CURRENCY:PDEX) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 21st. Polkadex has a total market cap of $41.34 million and $3.24 million worth of Polkadex was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Polkadex has traded up 23.2% against the dollar. One Polkadex coin can now be bought for approximately $21.05 or 0.00051917 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002471 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002779 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.87 or 0.00068728 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $172.77 or 0.00426100 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.20 or 0.00212603 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00004089 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $414.19 or 0.01021505 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.42 or 0.00030635 BTC.

Polkadex Coin Profile

Polkadex’s total supply is 1,963,860 coins. Polkadex’s official Twitter account is @polkadex.

Buying and Selling Polkadex

