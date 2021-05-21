Polkadot Price Down 31.6% Over Last 7 Days (DOT)

Polkadot (CURRENCY:DOT) traded 7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 21st. In the last seven days, Polkadot has traded down 31.6% against the US dollar. Polkadot has a market cap of $26.29 billion and $4.45 billion worth of Polkadot was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Polkadot coin can now be bought for about $27.99 or 0.00068353 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002447 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002748 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $169.87 or 0.00414895 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.59 or 0.00211485 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00004057 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 18.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $414.32 or 0.01011956 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.19 or 0.00029777 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $383.16 or 0.00935839 BTC.

Polkadot Profile

Polkadot’s genesis date was August 18th, 2020. Polkadot’s total supply is 1,075,030,474 coins and its circulating supply is 939,506,359 coins. The official message board for Polkadot is medium.com/polkadot-network. The Reddit community for Polkadot is https://reddit.com/r/dot and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Polkadot is polkadot.network. Polkadot’s official Twitter account is @polkadotnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Polkadot development is on track to deliver a robust platform for security, scalability, and innovation. Currently, Polkadot is in the NPoS phase of launch. Polkadot enables cross-blockchain transfers of any type of data or asset, not just tokens. Connecting to Polkadot gives users the ability to interoperate with a wide variety of blockchains in the Polkadot network. The DOT token serves three distinct purposes: governance over the network, staking, and bonding. “This page refers to the new DOT which is 100x smaller than the old DOT (the DOT token underwent a redenomination from its original sale on 21 August 2020 at 16:40 UTC, block number 1,248,328)” “

Polkadot Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polkadot directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polkadot should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Polkadot using one of the exchanges listed above.

