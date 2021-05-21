Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH) Stock Price Up 8.2%

Porch Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH)’s stock price rose 8.2% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $17.81 and last traded at $17.77. Approximately 1,945 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 2,086,768 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.43.

PRCH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Porch Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Porch Group in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Porch Group in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Porch Group in a report on Friday, May 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Porch Group in a report on Thursday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Porch Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.60.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.84.

Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.12). On average, sell-side analysts expect that Porch Group Inc. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Matthew Neagle sold 80,729 shares of Porch Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.57, for a total transaction of $1,418,408.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Asha Sharma sold 180,279 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.37, for a total value of $3,131,446.23. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 59,941 shares in the company, valued at $1,041,175.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Porch Group during the 1st quarter worth $67,260,000. Falcon Edge Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Porch Group during the fourth quarter worth about $50,209,000. Sachem Head Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Porch Group during the first quarter worth about $55,755,000. Luxor Capital Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Porch Group during the fourth quarter worth about $28,140,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Porch Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,388,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.76% of the company’s stock.

About Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH)

Porch Group, Inc operates a software platform in the United States and Canada. It provides software and services under the ISN, HireAHelper, and Kandela brands to home services companies, such as home inspectors, homebuyers and homeowners, insurance carriers, moving companies, security companies, and TV/internet providers, as well as offers moving concierge services.

